Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 1,199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,604,737 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,894. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

