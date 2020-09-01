Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $17.59 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.70. 144,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,637. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

