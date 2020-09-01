Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $23.18 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

