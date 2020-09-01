Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $24.65 Million Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 739,704 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,645,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,687. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.