Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 248.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,450 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 2.95% of General American Investors worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

