Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 19,975 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,147 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,955. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

