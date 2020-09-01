Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 21,520 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 64,732 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.49. 59,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,525 shares of company stock worth $8,732,477 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

