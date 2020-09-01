Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,243. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

