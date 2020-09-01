Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 41,600 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

