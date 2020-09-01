Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 53,714 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,714 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Target by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,487 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,794. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.57. 219,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

