Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 605,556 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 605,556 shares during the period. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd accounts for about 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of WIW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 3,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,406. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

