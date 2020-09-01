Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,675 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.96. 177,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,908. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

