Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 9,610 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.03. The stock had a trading volume of 141,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,451. The firm has a market cap of $298.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.