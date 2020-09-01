Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -104.57. Sitime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sitime news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Sitime during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

