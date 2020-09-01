Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sitime traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 1870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sitime in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -115.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

