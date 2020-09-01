Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 125,733 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,733 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $41,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after buying an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,412,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

EMR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. 59,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

