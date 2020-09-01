Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 54,595 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $171,018,000 after purchasing an additional 783,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 386,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $166.22. 202,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

