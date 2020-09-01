Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 18,756 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.91 on Tuesday, hitting $434.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.21 and a 200 day moving average of $348.92. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $433.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

