Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,079 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.21. 49,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average is $204.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

