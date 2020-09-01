Skychain (SKCH) Price Tops $0.26

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Skychain token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Skychain has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $322.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skychain has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00135854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.01693325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00211884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00179928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00174232 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

