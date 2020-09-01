SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

SLM has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLM to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

