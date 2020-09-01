SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report sales of $313.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $337.35 million. SM Energy posted sales of $390.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $298.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

