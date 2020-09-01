Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.17). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

SND opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 318.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 178,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.