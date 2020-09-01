SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Achieves $7.03 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $628,755.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041919 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.88 or 0.05781808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014967 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.