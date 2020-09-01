SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 338.7% in August

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 338.7% from the July 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMCAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,047. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.97. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

