Sociall Hits Market Cap of $326,777.73 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $326,777.73 and $19.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Sociall has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

