Solana Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.02 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Solana has a total market capitalization of $142.02 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00036600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $682.60 or 0.05750691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,621,132 coins and its circulating supply is 32,691,595 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.