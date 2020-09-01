Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SHLRF stock remained flat at $$262.81 on Tuesday. Sonova has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $262.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.42.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.