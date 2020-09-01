Soverain (SOVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,963.56

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market cap of $3,963.56 and approximately $133.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00134311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.01689933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00195821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00180410 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00214489 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

