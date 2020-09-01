S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.3% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $118,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 130,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in S&P Global by 210.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 155,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 417.0% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 12,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $369.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

