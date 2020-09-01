Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.15. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 25,256 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $960,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.28 million for the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.