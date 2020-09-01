SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $19,455.94 and $31.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000780 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,600,601 coins and its circulating supply is 8,609,541 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

