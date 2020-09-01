SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $85.88. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

