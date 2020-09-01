SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)’s share price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 1,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.