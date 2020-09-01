SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.34

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.34, with a volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

