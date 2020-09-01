Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.97

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 233300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spire by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $6,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

