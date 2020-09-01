Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

