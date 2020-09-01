Sportsman’s Warehouse’s (SPWH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

