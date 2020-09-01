Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 36,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 33,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,913.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.