Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,841 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Sprout Social worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSE:SPT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. 14,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,995. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,813,182 shares of company stock worth $104,983,280.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

