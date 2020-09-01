Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the July 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

OTCMKTS SAGKF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAGKF shares. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

