Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.96

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.96 and traded as low as $18.55. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 5,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

About Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

