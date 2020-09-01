Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

