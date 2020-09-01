STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Tops $37.80 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00009831 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKCoin, IDCM and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $37.80 million and $1.15 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, Kyber Network, IDCM, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKCoin, DSX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

