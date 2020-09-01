State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $53,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,449. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.