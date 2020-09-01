State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 64,600 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.72% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 211.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 471,618 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of ABCB opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

