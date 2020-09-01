State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool stock opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.