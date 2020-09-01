State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $485.94 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

