Steem Dollars Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00008606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $63,622.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,006.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.02448315 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00763319 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002557 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,006,803 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.