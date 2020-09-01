Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $271.13 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $271.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, Koinex and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,751 coins and its circulating supply is 20,609,368,417 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitMart, Ovis, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Upbit, Stronghold, Bitbns, Liquid, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Huobi, BCEX, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, C2CX, Exmo, CEX.IO, Binance, Cryptomate, OKEx, Exrates, RippleFox, Bitfinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Kuna, Kraken, Indodax, Kucoin, Stellarport, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

